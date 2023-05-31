Former UK prime minister, Boris Johnson hands over all his Covid notebooks and WhatsApp messages to the government amid row about�transparency





Boris Johnson has handed over all his Covid notebooks and WhatsApp messages to the government amid a row over transparency.

The former PM told ministers to inform the Cabinet Office that the private information be handed over ‘urgently’ to the probe into how the pandemic was handled.

It comes after days of arguments between the government and inquiry chair Baroness Hallett over what material can be disclosed.

Mr. Johnson also suggested he could hand the material directly to the inquiry if the Cabinet Office refuses.

A spokesman for the former leader this afternoon said: ‘All Boris Johnson’s material – including WhatsApps and notebooks – requested by the Covid Inquiry has been handed to the Cabinet Office in full and in unredacted form.

‘Mr. Johnson urges the Cabinet Office to urgently disclose it to the Inquiry.

‘The Cabinet Office has had access to this material for several months. Mr Johnson would immediately disclose it directly to the Inquiry if asked.

‘While Mr…