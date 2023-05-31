Former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter diagnosed with dementia





The family of former United States President Jimmy Carter has announced that his wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, has dementia.

In a press statement released on Tuesday May 30, the Carter family stated that Rosalynn, 95, will continue to live with her husband at their residence in Plains, Georgia.

“She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones,” the family said in a statement on Tuesday, May 30, released by the Carter Center, referring to their Georgia home.

Rosalynn Carter, 95, spent decades advocating to reduce the stigma associated with mental health issues, the family said in the statement, adding that it hoped sharing the news of her diagnosis would “increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices around the country.”

The Carters led the US from 1977 to 1981. They have been married since 1946 and have four children.

Jimmy Carter, 98, has been receiving hospice care at home…