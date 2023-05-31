Former US VP, Mike Pence to announce presidential campaign next week

Former US Vice President, Mike Pence will publicly launch his presidential campaign on June 7 with a rally in Des Moines.

Pence has been widely expected to launch a run for the Republican nomination and has been working on his presidential campaign for months.

He has made regular visits to Iowa and is set to appear at U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst’s annual Roast and Ride fundraiser this weekend, joining more than a half-dozen other presidential candidates, before his official launch.

The decision to announce the campaign with a rally in Des Moines reflects Iowa’s importance in determining the future direction of the Republican Party, the source said.

During a May 24 event in Ottumwa, Pence acknowledged Iowa’s “outsized role in shaping our nation’s leadership.”

“I honestly think that the choice that we will make for a standard bearer in our party has maybe never been more important,” Pence told the crowd of a few dozen Wapello County Republicans. “I do believe different times call…