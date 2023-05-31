NLC and FG’s meeting over fuel subsidy removal ends in a deadlock





The meeting between the Federal Government and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) over the crisis resulting from the fuel subsidy removal has ended in a deadlock.

The meeting which began at about 4pm at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, had the the spokesperson for President Bola Tinubu; Dele Alake, NNPC boss, Mele Kyari, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele; and former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole, representing the Federal government. The organised labour was represented by the NLC National President, Joe Ajaero; and the President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Festus Osifo.

After several hours of meeting with the Federal Government, the NLC demanded that the Federal Government return to the status quo by reversing the price of fuel before resuming negotiations with the NLC. The National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, who criticized the removal of subsidy, said that the NLC has to protect the Nigerian workforce and proffer additional…