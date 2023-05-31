Please forgive Buhari. He is a human being

Residents of Katsina State has appealed to Nigerians to forgive former President Buhari in any way he offended them during his time in office.
The residents made the appeal during the Durbar celebration organized to honor the former President on Tuesday, May 30.
Two of the residents namely Lawal Ado and Umaru Yusuf in an interview with Channels TV, expressed delight to receive their son back home after eight years away.
“We are very very happy that he is back. You know to rule Nigeria is not an easy thing. For somebody to rule Nigeria for eight years and come back home safely, and soundly, one should thank Allah. So, we thank Allah for him and we are very happy for him. The reason we organised this Durbar for him is to show him that his people are still with him and we love him 100 percent, is a human being. What he has done he has done, he can’t complete the job, so we are appealing to Nigerians, if there is anything he has done that is out of place, please forgive him….
Source: Linda Ikeji