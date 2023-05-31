Please forgive Buhari. He is a human being





Residents of Katsina State has appealed to Nigerians to forgive former President Buhari in any way he offended them during his time in office.

The residents made the appeal during the Durbar celebration organized to honor the former President on Tuesday, May 30.

Two of the residents namely Lawal Ado and Umaru Yusuf in an interview with Channels TV, expressed delight to receive their son back home after eight years away.