Some people who were trolling us during the campaigns are now pleading to be allowed into our fold

The former Minister of State for Labour and Employement, Festus Keyamo, has said that some people who trolled and insulted those that campaigned for the APC, have been secretly talking with APC members so they can cross to their party.
Keyamo stated this on his Twitter handle this afternoon. He wrote;
”Some of those who were trolling and abusing us for our stand during the campaigns are now talking at night to our people and pleading to be allowed into our fold. I will not mention names now. That is how fickle-minded some of these characters are; very unscrupulous and pretentious in their public posturing unlike some of us who joined the opposition and stayed and fought there until we assumed power in 2015. Some of us have NEVER shifted our political platform
Well, it is their right to change like chameleons. Fair enough, but just bookmark this tweet and take your pen and tick their names as you see them crawl in, one by one”
Source: Linda Ikeji