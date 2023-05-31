Two senators resign from PDP





Two Senators of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senators Mathew Urhogide and Ayo Akinyelure have resigned from the party.

Senator Urhogide represents Edo South Senatorial District in the red chamber while Senator Akinyelure represents Ondo Central Senatorial District. Their resignation letters which was addressed to Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, was read during Wednesday’s plenary session.

Urhogide said his decision to resign is because of the inability of the PDP to reconcile the power struggle in the party.