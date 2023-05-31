We’re ready to issue petrol import licence





The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has said that it is ready to issue licences to companies interested in petrol importation.

Farouk Ahmed, chief executive officer of NMDPRA, who disclosed this on Tuesday, May 31, said the criteria for importing kerosene and diesel will be applicable for the importation of the product. He also noted that several conditions have to be met before the applicants are granted licences.

Ahmed told reporters;

“There are a lot of conditions to be met before you are given a licence to import petrol. I cannot give you all the rundown now but I can tell you that just the way marketers import diesel or jet kero, there are conditions for all that and the same condition will apply to those who want to import premium motor spirit (PMS).”