23 year old Dad says he’s sorry after murdering his three-month-old daughter





A father charged with murdering his three-month-old daughter found dead in the forest, has apologized after his own father reported him to police.

Damion Comager, 23, was handcuffed in the New York Police Department’s 44th Precinct after his daughter Genevieve Comager’s lifeless body was discovered in the woods close to a homeless shelter in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday night, May 28.

‘I loved her, I’m sorry,’ Damion said as he was led away, according to reporting by the Daily Mail.

Donald Comager, 47, contacted police about the death of his granddaughter after speaking with a priest and making up his mind to ‘do the right thing’.

‘He told me the baby was doing a lot of crying. She wouldn’t stop crying,’ Donald told the New York Post of Damion on Monday. ‘He said he just shook her and lay her down, and he lay down and went to sleep. ‘He got up and reached for her and she was stiff and her body was cold. He panicked. He told his girlfriend, “I think she is dead.”’

Damion was…