ASUU sues FG over ‘discriminatory’ payment of salaries





The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has filed a lawsuit against the federal government over “discriminatory, unfair and illegal treatment” of its members.

The lawsuit was filed by senior advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, on behalf of the union. ASUU is seeking;

“A declaration by virtue of the provisions of section 42 of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended and articles 2 and 19 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ratification and enforcement) act 2004 the decision of the defendants to pay the members of the Joint Health Service Union who were on strike from March to May 2018 while electing to withhold the salaries of the members of the claimant who took part in industrial action from February to October 2022 is discriminatory, selective and illegal.

“A declaration that having regards to the provisions of section 42 of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended and articles 2 and 19…