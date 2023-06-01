Civil servants and military to experience delay in May salaries





Civil servants under the employment of the Federal Government will experience a delay in the payment of their May 2023 salaries.

Punch reports that the delay is due to the fact that Ministries, Departments and Agencies were yet to get debit approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

In a memo addressed to its workers, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said the delay in the payment of workers was peculiar to all workers including the military and para-military.

The memo which was signed by its acting General Manager, Administration, Oluwasola Awe, reads in part;