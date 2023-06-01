Diddy sues Diageo for alleged racist neglect of his tequila brand





Music executive, Diddy has filed a lawsuit against Diageo, the UK-based booze behemoth.

Diddy’s LLC, Combs Wine and Spirits filed a lawsuit claiming the singer has been in a partnership with Diageo to lead all marketing and innovation. Diddy says, after he sparked booming sales for Ciroc, the companies decided to go in together on DeLeon Tequila.

They however turned their back on both him and DeLeon, to the point of stifling its growth and more importantly, his bottom line.

He also claimed that Diageo has refused to properly market/invest in DeLeon, while going on to give most of its attention and resources to its other tequila lines like Don Julio or Casamigos. Diddy believes this is racist.

The businessman also alleged that Diageo’s neglect has risen to startling levels of ensuring that his tequila has repeatedly been out of stock at retailers across the country, including huge markets in states like California and New York.

He said he suspects the reason for this is due…