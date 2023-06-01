EFCC grills Fayemi over misappropriation of N4bn





Immediate past Governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi is currently being grilled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged misappropriation of N4bn.

Fayemi who is being grilled at the zonal command of the anti-graft agency in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, arrived at the facility at about 10am on Thursday, June 1.

A source told Punch;

”Fayemi arrived our Kwara command office at about 9:40 am today. Our operatives are currently grilling him over alleged misappropriation of N4bn.

“I’m not sure whether he’d be released today or detained. However, he’s not the only former governor that’s currently being probed by the commission.”