Ex-convict arrested for stealing in Osun





Operatives of Osun Amotekun Corps have arrested a 32-year-old ex-convict, Gafar Oyewole, for stealing a ring molding at Ifelodun Community Agunbelewo, Osogbo, Osun State.

He was arrested after a distress call was received by the Amotekun Osogbo command on his criminal activities.

The suspect admitted to being in the act for a very long time and he had been to a correctional centre for the same offence.

Confirming the arrest to the newsmen in Osogbo on Thursday, June 1, 2023, the Commander of Osun Amotekun Corps, Brig. Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi said operatives swung into action immediately after receiving a distress call and nabbed the culprit at the scene.

“During cross-examination, the suspect confessed to perpetrating the act and plead for mercy. The suspect will be handed over to the police for subsequent interrogation and prosecution.” Adewinmbi said.