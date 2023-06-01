Kalu Ikeagwu, Kelechi Udegbe & Lucy Ameh star in Lillian Amah-Aluko’s upcoming film,”The Other One”





The Other One is coming to the big screen!

The movie, a high-octane psychological thriller, features Lucy Ameh, Kalu Ikeagwu and Kelechi Udegbe in leading roles, and is set for nationwide release on June 30, 2023. The star-studded cast also includes Bimbo Manuel, Lillian Amah-Aluko, Dan Chris Ebie, and a special cameo appearance by late Nollywood veteran actress, Sola Onayiga (“Kitchen Practical” from Fuji House of Commotion). The film also features young upcoming actor, Princess Kossy Nwogu.

The story follows the life of on-air personality, Jumai, played by actress Lucy Ameh, who is kidnapped by a fan and tries to liberate herself by tricking her kidnapper into thinking that she cares about him, but what starts as a deliberate attempt at deception soon devolves into something dark and twisted.

The movie, produced by Lillian Amah Aluko’s New Dawn Productions and directed by David Gee Ahanmisi (Warriors in Heels), explores several themes including love, marriage, fame,…