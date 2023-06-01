Pepsodent targets 2 million children for promotion of oral health education





The leading global toothpaste brand, in collaboration with Nigeria Dental Association, NDA, and FDA, has kicked off its school activation program in primary schools across the nation to promote oral health education in Nigeria.

The school activation program titled ‘Pepsodent Brush Day and Night School Program’ is targeted at educating and reaching a minimum of 2,000,000 pupils between the age of 6 and 11 in 6 states that include Lagos, Rivers, Enugu, Imo, Kaduna, and Edo.

Speaking during the kick-off of the activation program held at St. Saviour Primary School in Lagos, Marketing Head, Beauty& Wellbeing and Personal Care, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Oiza Gyang, noted that the oral hygiene program has been designed to engage children in Primary schools for the next three months after which students will be rewarded for their full participation.

Speaking on the mechanism of the 21-day challenge, Gyang stated that the activation would happen five days a week while the activation team…