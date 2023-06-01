Pirates of the Caribbean star, Sergio Calderón dies at 77





Legendary Mexican actor, Sergio Calderón has died at the age of 77.

The star, known for his work in films such as Pirates of the Caribbean and Men In Black – passed away in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 31. His family revealed that Calderón died in hospital from natural causes.





The Mexican actor had a career spanning six decades and starred in more than 40 Hollywood films.

One of his best-known roles was as Captain Vallenueva, where he starred alongside Johnny Depp in the 2007 movie Pirates of the Caribbean 3: At World’s End.

He also famously played the ‘head on a stick’ held by an alien in the 1997 movie, Men in Black.

In an interview just days before his death, he admitted he ‘loves’ playing villainous characters.

He told The Los Angeles Times: ‘I love to play those types of characters, because people really hate me.

‘They tell me in the streets how much they hate me. But to me, that is my success. Because that means I was able to convince people with what I…