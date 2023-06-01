President Tinubu reportedly appoints Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff





President Bola Tinubu has reportedly appointed the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as his Chief of Staff.

Leadership newspaper reports that Gbajabiamila was introduced as the Chief of Staff to the President at the ongoing meeting between the President and the nation’s security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Gbajabiamila who was yet to receive his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), would have to forgo his election into the House of Representatives for the sixth term to represent Surulere 1 Federal Constituency