Ukraine ready to join NATO and waiting for invitation





Ukranian President, Volodimir Zelenskyy has stated his nation’s readiness to join Transatlantic military alliance, NATO, a major statement of intent, given that joining NATO was one of the reasons Russia gave for invading Ukraine in February 2022.

“I think security guarantees are important not only for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said during a press conference on Thursday June 1 with Moldovan President Maia Sandu while in Chisinau for the second meeting of the European Political Community.

“They are also important for Moldova, because Russia is carrying out aggression in Ukraine and there is a potential threat of aggression in other parts of Europe.”

At the same time, Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced that NATO cannot accept new members that are currently embroiled in war.