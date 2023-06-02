22-year-old man and three teenagers arrested for allegedly sodomizing 8 underaged boys in Jigawa



Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Jigawa State Command, have arrested a 22-year-old man and three teenagers for allegedly sodomizing eight underaged boys. Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Jigawa State Command, have arrested a 22-year-old man and three teenagers for allegedly sodomizing eight underaged boys.

Spokesperson of the Corps in the state, CSC Adamu Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, June 2, 2023, said the suspects lured the minors with sweets and money.

“Personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Jigawa State Command apprehended one Bashir Hassan ‘m’ aged 22 of Habude Quarters, Birnin Kudu LGA and Ado Muhammad ‘m’, Usman Abba ‘m’, Yusuf Garba ‘m’ aged 18,15 and 14 respectively all of Kofar Fada Quarters, Birnin Kudu LGA, Jigawa State on a suspected case of homosexuality (unnatural offence), contrary to section 284 of the penal code law of Jigawa State and punishable under same section,” the statement read.

“Two of the suspects were arrested on Saturday, 28th of May, 2023 at about 1330hrs following a complaint lodged by the father of one of the…