33-year-old man arrested for defiling his 10-year-old daughter in Bauchi





A 33-year-old man, Danladi Ibrahim, has been arrested for allegedly defiling his 10-year-old daughter.

The state police spokesperson, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil said the suspect carried out the act after poisoning her drink at Nasaru village, Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Wakil said;

“On the 25th May, 2023 one Abubakar Garba Yahua of Nasaru village Ningi LGA, Bauchi State, reported at Divisional Headquarters Ningi. On the same date at about 1141hrs, one Danladi Ibrahim aged 33 years of Nasaru village, Ningi LGA deceitfully gave a lemon drink to his daughter, one Nadiya (not real name), aged 10 years old, suspected to be mixed with intoxicant which led her to an unconscious condition.

“He forcefully had carnal knowledge of her therein. As a result, the victim sustained serious internal injuries in her private parts and was bleeding.

“On receipt of the report, the team of detectives led by the DPO swiftly rushed to the scene, evacuated the victim to the General…