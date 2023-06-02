All-woman robbery gang wanted for NYC�robberies





The NYPD has declared five women wanted after they were involved in a series of assaults and robberies across Brooklyn and the Upper East Side.

According to police, a 44-year-old man was driving a for-hire 2017 Toyota Rav4, parking it in front of 374 Ralph Ave, while he awaited his next scheduled pickup. The police said four unknown individuals entered and began punching him. When he attempted to exit the vehicle, the individuals continued to allegedly assault him.

The individuals then fled in his vehicle westbound toward Pacific Street. The victim’s headphones, various ID documents, and other items were inside the vehicle. The victim was treated on scene for his injuries.

Another victim, a 58-year-old man, parked his 2015 Toyota sedan for-hire vehicle, in front of 401 E 88 St, while he awaited his next scheduled pickup. That’s when police said two unknown individuals entered and began punching him.

The individuals removed his wallet before fleeing. They fled in the stolen…