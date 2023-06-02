New tenants ‘abduct’ neighbour’s two children 2 weeks after moving into apartment in Abuja

Two women have reportedly abducted their neighbour’s two children two weeks after moving into an apartment in Bako community, in the Kwali Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to Punch, the two ladies fled with the two siblings identified as Hauwa, 5, and and her two-year-old brother, Marwan, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The development has since thrown the community into confusion as the distraught parents of the children are currently making spirited moves to trace the fleeing ladies and recover their children.

It was gathered that trouble started when two-year-old Marwan started crying while his mother was praying.

One of the new tenants, identified as Godiya, under the pretence that she did not want Marwan to distract his mother from her prayers, offered to carry the little boy.

When the cry persisted, Godiya then took the boy and his elder sister, Hauwa, with her, claiming she wanted to go and buy biscuits for the children. She never…