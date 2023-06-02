Ondo house of assembly speaker resigns





Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oloyeloogun, has resigned from his position.

Oloyeloogun resigned few days to the expiration of the ninth Assembly. His resignation was conveyed in a letter addressed to the assembly clerk and dated 01-06-2023.

It read;

“Please permit me to inform you that I, Rt. Hon. Oleyelogun, Bamidele David, ceases to function as Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly. This follows my decision to resign from the position with effect from today (Thursday).

“As you are aware, this Honourable House has always discharged its constitutional obligations as one indivisible family. That was the spirit that propped me to the exalted position as Speaker. It is in light of that same spirit that I resign from the position.

“May I use this medium to express my appreciation to all my colleagues who have been wonderful partners in progress. I must say I enjoyed their enviable and uncommon support for the period held sway as Speaker, Ondo…