Pasuma’s son graduates as Best Student from US high school





Jibola, the son of popular Fuji singer, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, has graduated as the best student with a 4.20 GPA from a high school, Harlan Community Academy, in the United States.

He shared pictures from the graduation ceremony on his Instagram account this afternoon with the caption;

“#1 Valedictorian, mission accomplished.Graduation day .Glory be to God. Big graduate Unto the Next”

According to him, he got scholarship money of over $400,000 and acceptance into over 20 universities.