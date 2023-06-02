President Joe Biden, 80, takes a tumble on the stage during Air Force Academy graduation (Video)

US President Joe Biden, 80, took a tumble on the stage during Air Force Academy graduation on Thursday, June 1.

The fall happened during the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, where Biden delivered the commencement address. Biden was helped back up and pointed out that he had tripped over something.

Afterwards, he sat back down and appeared to be fine.

White House communications director Ben LaBolt later explained on Twitter that the mishap occurred because there was a sandbag on the stage.