Residents of Daura in Katsina State trooped out to hail former President Buhari as he stepped out for a visit.

In a video shared by his former media aide, Buhari Sallau, Buhari could be seen being led by his security entourage to his car as the crowd of residents chant praises on him.

Buhari relocated to his homestate on Monday, May 29, after handing over power to President Tinubu.

