“They said I’m using an iPhone 14 pro max and that I’m into fraud”- Nigerian barber recounts his experience with police officers in Lagos who allegedly extorted N100k from him





A Nigerian barber has taken to Twitter to cry out for justice after he was allegedly extorted by some police officers in the Festac area of Lagos state.

In a thread shared on his handle, the barber said he was in an Uber ride when the officers stopped his driver. He said after carrying out a search and finding nothing incriminating, the officers asked him to come down from the car and made him enter their patrol van.

He stated that the officers then told him that he is a fraudster after spotting his phone. He claimed the police officers asked him to give them N2 million otherwise they would take him to the EFCC office. He alleged that he was made to transfer N100, 000 to them via a Point-of-Sale unit.

Read his tweets below as well as the reaction of the spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.