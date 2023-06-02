Tina Turner’s widower, Erwin Bach, seen outside $76M home for first time since singer’s death





Tina Turner’s widower, Erwin Bach has been seen for the first time since the singer’s death.

Erwin Bach stepped outside the couple’s $76 million mansion in Küsnacht, Switzerland, on Wednesday, May 31 and was photographed taking flowers Tina Turner’s fans left behind in her honor.

The former music executive even grabbed a flower bouquet from the memorial and walked with it as he read the messages left on signposts.

The legendary Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll died on May 24 of natural causes after suffering from a “long illness.” She was 83.