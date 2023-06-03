Asisat Oshoala wins second Women’s Champions League title with Barcelona to become Africa’s most decorated footballer of all time





Barcelona Ladies football club came back from two goals down to beat VFL Wolfsburg 3-2 in a thrilling final contest at the PSV Stadium, Eindhoven on Saturday afternoon, June 3.

Polish forward, Ewa Pajor opened the scoring for Wolfsburg in the third minute before Pajor set up Alexandra Popp for the second goal eight minutes before the break.

But Barcelona took control of the game after the break.

Patri Guijarro reduced the deficit in the 48th minute to 2-1 and then equalized for the Blaugrana two minutes later.

Fridolina Rolfo then scored the winning goal for the Spanish Iberdrola champions 20 minutes from time.

Super Falcons forward and African player of the year, Asisat Oshoala missed the game as a result of injury.

It was the second time Barcelona won the title.

Oshoala finished the competition as the joint-top scorer with her teammate Aitana Bonmati. Oshoala and Bonmati scored five goals each.

With the trophy win, Oshoala, 27, is Africa’s most decorated female footballer and…