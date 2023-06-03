‘I’m happy and want others to join’





Football star, Cristiano Ronaldo has conceded he did not expect to finish the season empty-handed at Saudi Arabian club, Al Nassr after forcing his way out of Manchester United who won the Capital one Cup, qualified for next season’s champions league and could win the FA Cup against Manchester City this weekend.

Ronaldo signed a two-and-a-half year contract estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($220.16 million) with Al Nassr, making his debut in January.

He scored 14 goals in 16 games but it was not enough to help his side win the Saudi Pro League (SPL) title, with Al Nassr finishing second behind Al Ittihad.

The Portuguese forward says he is happy in Saudi Arabia and hopes other big-name players will follow him to the league for the next campaign.

The 38-year-old, who missed the final matchday due to injury, said the league was very competitive but that there were many opportunities to grow.

“We have very good teams, very good Arab players, but the…