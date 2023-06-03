Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed he has no plans to retire from football, despite being Serie A’s oldest goalscorer at the age of 41.

His contract with AC Milan runs out at the end of the season, and there are no hope of him playing in their final game of the season against Verona after picking up a muscle injury in April.

Despite playing only four games this season, Ibrahimovic has declared that he has no plans to pack up his boots just yet.

Ibrahimovic told the Stile supplement of La Gazzetta dello Sport: ‘I’m not one to give up. But there must also be joy in what you do, I can’t help but have peace in what I can do as number 1, playing football.

‘But we’re not there yet. I think I still have something to give. If I think about quitting? I don’t think so. If I have to continue playing? I think so.

‘But I have to find balance like in life. If you don’t have serenity, stability, you’re a bomb and the bombs explode.’

Monza have held talks over signing the striker,…