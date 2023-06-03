Jose Mourinho charged for using abusive language towards referee Anthony Taylor in the Europa League final





Jose Mourinho has been charged by UEFA for confronting referee Anthony Taylor in a car park and calling him a ‘f***ing disgrace’ after Roma’s defeat by Sevilla in the Europa League final.

Mourinho faces a ban for using insulting or abusive language against an official after the game. Taylor and his family were later targeted by Roma fans at Budapest Airport.

As security ushered them to a safe space, a chair was thrown at the Manchester-based official. One Italian citizen has been charged with affray.

Taylor booked Mourinho during the ill-tempered final before the 60-year-old Portuguese manager branded him ‘a referee who seemed Spanish’ in his post-match press conference.

The Roma boss then launched into a foul-mouthed tirade after waiting for the English officials by their minibus as they prepared to leave Budapest’s Puskas Arena.

As well as Mourinho, Roma and Sevilla have been slapped with a raft of other charges by UEFA.

