Man kills fiancee in front of their baby in murder-suicide





A man stabbed his fiancée to death near their crying infant in a murder-suicide after learning that she had allegedly been unfaithful.

Carlos Diaz, 25, from Florida, USA got enraged on May 26 when he murdered Amanda Hicks, 26, then turned a gun on himself in their Port St. Lucie apartment as their 11-month-old daughter Alani cried in her crib, the teacher’s friend told the New York Post.

“She said they were working through it,” Hicks’ friend said. “But I think that was an issue, among others, and he just went into a rage. A blind rage.”

The couple had been together for about three years after meeting at a Port St. Lucie school where they both previously worked.

But their relationship had deteriorated, after Hicks had recently had an abortion and Diaz’s family became suspicious he wasn’t the father, sources told the publication.

Diaz learned Hicks had cheated on him several months ago, but the lady dismissed her infidelity as a slight transgression.

As Diaz was angry over her…