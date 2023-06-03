Police can’t declare me wanted. Gov Makinde remains my benefactor





The sacked Chairman of the Oyo state Park Management System (PMS), Mukaila Lamidi aka Auxiliary, has said the police cannot declare him wanted.

This comes barely 24 hours after the state police command declared him wanted for alleged gun-running.

In an interview with Fresh FM this morning June 3, Auxillary said ‘Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo State, is my destiny helper.’

Reacting to the allegations of violence allegedly perpetrated by his boys few days ago in Ibadan, Auxiliary said he is a peace-lover and could not have turned the state to a theatre of war over the dissolution of the PMS by the governor.

On the position of the Oyo State Police that declared him wanted, Auxiliary said, such declaration was not meant for him, adding that: “When I’m not a fool, how could I have hidden or stockpiled those weapons at my residence?”