Serial phone thief caught fast asleep in church

The police in Osun state has arrested a suspected serial phone thief identified as Saheed Abioye aka Anini.

While being paraded before newsmen, the suspect who was arrested by men of the Anti-Cultism Squad of the Osun State Police Command, said that on the day of his arrest, he visited a church in the Alekuwudo area of Osun state with the intent of stealing the phones of the worshippers during their vigil service but fell asleep.

“I got to the church around 10.45pm and sat at the back, waiting for the opportunity to steal mobile phones of people who might want to charge at the back of the church. Unfortunately, I was unable to steal anything that fateful day because I slept off as soon as the vigil started and I did not wake up until around 3am. By the time I woke up, the vigil had ended and people were already going home, so I left the church premises. I was unable to steal anything.

When I got to the Alekuwodo area, before Akindeko Market, I saw a police patrol vehicle and…