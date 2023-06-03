Shopowners count their losses as FCTA demolishes Shopping complex (photos)





The Federal Capital Territory Administration demolished the UTC Shopping Complex located at Area 10, in the Garki area of Abuja. this morning June 3.

According to shop owners, the Joint Task Force of the FCTA stormed the area in the early hours of today and barred them from evacuating valuable items from their shops before the demolition began.

The shopowners claim the government failed to give them a notice before the demolition. They however mentioned that the authorities had given them instructions to move to another complex provided.