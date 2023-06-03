Three women sentenced to death by hanging for kidnapping and selling children in Akwa Ibom





Justice Gabriel Ette of the Akwa Ibom State High Court in Uyo on Friday, June 2, sentenced three women to death for specialising in the kidnapping and selling of children in the state.

The women identified as Enobong Nsikak Sunday (38), Gertrude Thompson Akpan (48), and Mary Okon James (49) were found guilty of conspiracy and kidnapping, punishable by death under Section 1 of the Akwa Ibom State Internal Security and Enforcement Law, 2009.

Sunday, a mother of two from Atiamkpat in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area, met her waterloo in her last business, which was the kidnap of a two-year girl she met at a vigil in Ifa Atai, Uyo, “looking poor and hungry.” She said she trailed the mother and child to their house in Ifa Atai and deceived her that she wanted to take the child to a hospital for treatment. While on their way, she said she stopped and gave the mother of the child N5,000 to buy foodstuffs at the nearby Transformer Junction Market on Abak Road, Uyo, but the woman…