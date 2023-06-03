TV presenter, Phillip Schofield reveals how his affair began with younger male ITV colleague; says it started with a kiss in the studio before ‘five or six’ sexual trysts





Former This Morning presenter, Phillip Schofield has revealed that his affair with a young studio runner began with a kiss in a dressing room before ‘five or six’ sexual encounters.

This comes days after he admitted to having an affair with a younger ITV member of staff.

Phillip has since been dropped by his talent agency YMU after the affair, which was not illegal, and has also stepped down from ITV completely – meaning he will no longer host the British Soap Awards next week.

The former This Morning host, 61, has now opened up on his sexual encounter which happened at the ITV studios when the man was 20.

Asked directly by the BBC’s Amol Rajan if he had any kind of sexual relationship when his former lover was underage, he said: ‘God no.In my statement, it says ”consensual relationship, fully legal”, I mean, that [the statement] was approved by both sides.’

Recalling how the affair began, Schofield said: ‘He’d been working at the show for a few months and we’d…