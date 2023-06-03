US boxer, Gervonta Davis jailed for two months after violating 90-day home detention order after hit-and-run crash





American boxer, Gervonta Davis has been sent to prison for the next two months for violating the terms of a sentence that initially saw him avoid jail time.

Baltimore sheriff’s deputies took the lightweight boxing star into custody following a court hearing on Thursday, in which Judge Althea Handy ordered Davis to spend the remainder of his three-month house arrest sentence in jail, according to the Baltimore Banner.

Davis was taken into custody after allegedly serving his house arrest at the Four Seasons Hotel and at a $3.4 million penthouse he purchased in South Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Banner. Davis was supposed to serve his house arrest at trainer Calvin Ford’s house in Baltimore.

When Judge Handy’s first ruling came down, she rejected the idea of Davis serving his house arrest at his home in Florida, per the Baltimore Banner.

“The reason I didn’t want him in Florida is because this was not a holiday,” said Handy, who later added that she did not want…