Bandits attack Sokoto villages, kill 37 over refusal to pay ‘levies’





About 37 people have reportedly been killed and many others injured in attacks on three communities in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State over their alleged refusal to pay the ‘levies’ imposed by the terrorists.

Sources in one of the communities said the terrorists also dispersed sympathisers who came to perform burial rites for the deceased.

According to Daily Trust, the communities attacked are Raka, Raka Dutse, and Filin Gawa.

Witnesses told the publication that the bandits attacked the communities on Saturday evening, June 3, 2023.

The immediate past chairman of the area, Bashar Kalenjeni said 18 people were killed at Raka, 17 at Filin Gawa, and two at Raka Dutse.

“We wanted to bury them in the night, but the bandits came back and dispersed us. As at this morning, the deceased are still there unburied,” Kalenjeni said.

According to him, the “offence” of the villagers was their refusal to pay levies imposed on their communities.

The bandits imposed…