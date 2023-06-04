FG bans underage pupils from common entrance exams





Underage pupils have been barred by the federal government from sitting for the National Common Entrance Examination conducted by the National Examination Council (NECO) for admission into unity colleges across the country.

NECO has been directed to put strict measures in place to prevent underage from registering for the examination, including making birth certificates compulsory as registration requirement.

The federal government stated that for a pupil to get into secondary school, he or she should be at least 12 years. The federal government added that one could be eleven plus during the examination, but must be 12 before September.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, David Adejo, gave the directive on Saturday, June 3, in Abuja while monitoring the conduct of the 2023 Common Entrance Examination into the 116 Federal Government Colleges across the Federation.

After monitoring the exercise at the Federal Government Girls College, Bwari, and Government Day…