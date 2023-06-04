Grammy nominated DJ accused of masturbating several times a day in front of his personal assistant

Grammy-nominated DJ Paul Oakenfold allegedly masturbated in front of his ex-personal assistant, who is now suing him for sexual harassment.

The British DJ is accused of exposing and touching himself in front of the then-23-year-old worker starting on her very first day, according to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court Friday June 2, and obtained by Deadline.

The woman, identified only as Jane Roe, is suing Oakenfold, 59, her former employer New Frequency Management, Paul Stepanek Management and several unnamed defendants for damages in excess of $25,000 over the alleged sexual harassment and workplace violations.

Roe was hired by New Frequency in October 2022 and was assigned to work as a personal assistant to Oakenfold. Oakenfold has mixed tracks for stars such as Britney Spears, U2 and the Rolling Stones — for $20 an hour, the suit states.

From her very first day of employment, Oakenfold allegedly “cornered” her and masturbated purposefully in her view when…