Herder who raped and brutally murdered his employer’s wife sentenced to death by hanging in Botswana (video)





A court has sentenced a 27-year-old herdsman, Mmoloki Pholo, to death by hanging for the rape and murder of his employer’s wife in Botswana.

Pholo was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, after the Gaborone High Court dismissed his late application for appeal.

Pholo hacked 44-year-old Kemme Mercy Sebolao to death with an axe at Bonnonyane cattle post near Sefhophe on January 14, 2018.

He had been employed by Sebolao’s husband as a cattle herder.



The court heard that the deceased had been sent by her husband to the cattle post to take water to Pholo, who had been employed for a month.

It is said that Pholo spent the day sexually assaulting Sebolao before killing her and thereafter attempted to bury her body.

Pholo was then convicted and sentenced to death in April last year.

He filed his late application to appeal in July last year. He had reasoned that he thought his then pro-deo lawyer would launch an appeal at the Court of Appeal on his behalf.

Pholo said he was…