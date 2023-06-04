I went on my own to address allegations — Pauline Tallen reacts to report of being grilled by EFCC for allegedly misappropriating N2 billion





Former minister of women affairs, Pauline Tallen has reacted to report of being grilled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly misappropriating N2 billion from the African First Lady Peace Mission Project (AFLPM).

Tallen in a statement released on Saturday morning, June 3, said she was at the EFCC office on her “own accord” and wasn’t invited or arrested.

The former minister further stated that “economic and political infrastructure” should be used to serve the nation and “not to be used as a tool for bias or intimidation.”

She said;

“Owing to the respect for my former principal — Former President Muhammadu Buhari and his good office, I did not previously address the open allegation, however, it has now become necessary to do so.

“Firstly, the decent & appropriate action, should this have been a genuine enquiry, would be to write to the Ministry for Women Affairs, to enquire about any funds sent to the Ministry.

“To…