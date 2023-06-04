‘I wish that every place was safe’

Grammy award winning singer, Taylor Swift kicked off Pride Month with a message of support for the LGBTQ+ community, calling out laws that she feels are anti-LGBTQ+ .

Pride Month is a time of the year in the US and some European countries where members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies celebrating their identities, accomplishments, and reflecting on the struggle for equality throughout June.

Swift, 33, was speaking during the Chicago, Illinois stop of her Eras Tour on Friday night, June 2 when she assured her fans that her concerts are a ‘safe space’ for everyone.

Sitting at her piano before she started singing,, the Grammy winner earned deafening screams from the thousands-strong crowd as she said: ‘First things first, happy Pride Month, everyone!’

Taylor went on: ‘I’m looking out tonight, I’m seeing so many incredible individuals who are living authentically and beautifully, and this is a safe space.