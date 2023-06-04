



Yul Edochie has shared a video of him and his second wife, Judy Austin, ‘’having an argument’ in their home.

In the video, the couple could be heard arguing over a friend who borrowed Yul’s car, damaged it and did not inform him about what had happened. However, some social media users believe the couple were acting.

Sharing the video on Facebook, Yul wrote;

‘’I don’t understand why I cannot talk to Judy and she’ll listen to me. I’m getting tired of this whole thing. I found this video she made and I had to post it.”

Watch the video below…