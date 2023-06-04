”Movable assets did not increase, at home in Nigeria or outside”- Buhari declares assets after leaving office





Former President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted his assets declaration form to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

A tweet shared by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, today June 3, states that the CCB acknowledged receipt of the president’s form today.

The asset declaration form is a schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) and is mandatory for all elected, appointed, recruited and contracted public officers. All public officers are to declare their assets and liabilities on the assumption of office and at the end of their tenure. Declarants are required by law to state their assets/liability including that of their spouses who is not a public officer and children under 18 years of age and submit same to the bureau within 30 days of the receipt of the forms.

Garba disclosed that the completed declaration form showed that Buhari’s movable assets did not increase, at home in Nigeria or outside and he did not add new bank accounts outside the only one…