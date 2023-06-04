Six members of kidnap syndicate arrested in Delta for abducting couple and emptying their bank account



Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested six members of a kidnap and armed robbery syndicate and recovered one locally made single barrel gun.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, June 4, 2023, said the suspects abducted a couple in Udu Local Government Area of the state, drove to an unknown destination where they emptied the man’s bank account.

“On 15/5/2023, a victim (name withheld) of kidnapping/armed robbery reported at Ovwian Aladja Police station that he was intercepted by some suspected kidnappers who abducted him and his wife and put them in the trunk of their car, drove them to an unknown destination, where they emptied his bank account through bank transfer before releasing them,” the statement read.

“The DPO discovered that a similar case was also reported on the 7th of April 2023 by another victim, and coincidentally, the modus operandi of the suspects are the same.

“The DPO Ovwian…