Two suspected motorcycle thieves nabbed after being spotted by a victim at filling station in Delta





The Delta State Police Command has arrested two members of a syndicate that specialized in stealing motorcycles in the state.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, June 4, 2023, said four motorcycles were recovered from the suspects.

According to the PPRO, the suspects, identified as Chibuike Ochula and Izuchi Uzochi, were nabbed following a distress call from one of their victims who sighted his stolen motorcycles at a filling station in Ozoro.

“On 2/6/2023, the DPO Ozoro police division received a distress call from a victim whose motorcycle was stolen some time ago that he sighted his motorcycle at a filling station in Ozoro,” the statement read.

“Operatives were quickly mobilized, and they arrested the duo of Chibuike Ochula ‘m’ aged 30yrs and Izuchi Uzochi ‘m’ aged 20yrs, and the motorcycle recovered. The suspects later led the police operatives to Kwale, where three other stolen motorcycles were…